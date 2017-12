/ WILLEMSTAD – After Ben Whiteman Minister of Health has also Pueblo Soberano leader Helmin Wiels fiercely lashed out at the board of the Health Services Agency (BZV). According to Wiels, even seasoned gangster Al Capone would be afraid of the BZV-board.Wiels made ​​this statement last Saturday during his weekly address. Especially Board member, Milton Yarzagaray got the brunt. According to Wiels, Yarzagaray illegally appointed himself as director with the blessing of the political party headed by former Prime Minister, Gerrit Schotte, MFK.His contract is illegal according to the PS-leader and his salary of 24,000 guilders per month with large expenses was also too high. BZV has deposited eight million guilders in an account at the Postal Savings Bank (PSB Bank). According to Wiels, this money would remain in this account until 2017. By then BZV would have long been gone in the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) and the community can forget the amount of 1.5 million guilders in interest attached to this money. The board sure knows how they can become rich, Wiels concludes.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi