Just as it was expected, the interim government did not attend the public meeting called by former president of parliament Ivar Asjes. This meeting was canceled because there was no majority present. Only the member of political parties MFK, PS and MAN were present.According to Asjes this is the twelfth meeting and third public meeting since August 24 which had to be postponed due to lack of quorum. He decided to call a new meeting through Silvin Cijntje (the suspended parliament clerk).Another convocation for a public meeting on October 11 at 8:30 a.m. was sent. The agenda points are:Incoming documents Approval of the minutes public meeting February 17, 2011 Deliberation with the interim governmentRemarkably the police surrounded the building with yellow tape so the public wouldn't have access to the door unlike the last time (September 13) when the majority tried to have their meeting in the parliament building. Another remarkable fact is that the PS supporters did not sit in the public tribune but in the parliament hall.