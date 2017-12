/ WILLEMSTAD - Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, Maria Liberia-Peters recently received the lifetime achievement award at the conference of the Woman Political Leader Global Forum (WPL).The Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) is the global network of female politicians.According to the former Prime Minister, she is honored to have received this award in recognition of her achievement as the first female politician who won an election and became the leader of her country. That was in 1984.This year the Liberia-Peters was honored together with the first female Prime Minister of Dominica, Mrs. Eugenia Charles who passed away on September 6, 2005, at Fort de France, Martinique."As two female Prime Ministers, we supported each other in a world of politics dominated by men but where the society was mostly focused on the matriarch," said the former Prime Minister on her Facebook page.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi