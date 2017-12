/ WILLEMSTAD – The airline company Dutch Antilles Express (DAE) broke record in passenger traffic in 2012. The system wide passenger report shows an increase of 50% in 2012 over 2011. The airline has committed therefore an additional 6 ATR – 72 to increase its presence in the islands in the Caribbean. DAE has also contracted two additional MD-83 from its sister company Falcon Air (aircraft registrations are RA 836 and N307).The first MD will arrive this week and it will serve as back up for the airline’s operations. The second one will arrive mid February and with it the airline will increase its flights to the U.S.DAE has requested the Civil Aviation Authorities to expedite its approval to start operating flights to Bogota, Manaus and also the route Miami – Haiti and Curacao – Haiti direct by March 15.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi