/ Today is Christmas Eve so this is not an afterthought, I sincerely wish my readers and in fact all of T&T a peaceful and joyous Christmas and a truly enlightening New Year. The genuineness of that wish is that the country will become a better place in which to live and bring up your children.Now that most of the Christmas parties, office and otherwise are history, it's time for us to think about how God has been so good to us in so many ways and give some quality time to him during this holy period.Many of us are almost totally immersed in the material things associated with the season and many times forgetting the "reason for the season"-the birth of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Just think of the number of people who treat Christmas as just another day to eat and drink and have a good time.Sr Ruth Marlene Fox writing in "Living Faith" some 16 years ago said, "There is a time for us to quietly ponder Jesus in the manger, but there is also a time to take risks in witnessing to my faith. To which of these paths am I called today." And in the same booklet Richard Viladesau wrote, "The proper reaction to Christ is joy and happiness because God's will that Christ comes to proclaim is love, fullness and life."When we think of man's exploits reaching the moon, we must remember that Jesus Christ came to earth more than 2,000 years ago and he didn't do it in an expensive spacecraft, but rather in a lowly stable in Bethlehem without any accompanying publicity-just to redeem the world. But things have changed quite a lot since Bethlehem. And as stated in "Our Daily Bread" some years ago, "Every Christmas I remind myself that the world into which Jesus was born was not draped with pine boughs and soft glowing bulbs. Families were gathering to sign the tax rolls of a tyrannical Roman government, not to sing carols and exchange gifts."John 3:16 reads, "God so loved the world"-the givers and takers, movers and shakers, snipers and SWAT teams-"that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever"-the haves and have nots, frightened children and anxious parents-"believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." The offer still stands. People everywhere can have peace on earth if they'll look for it in Jesus. "In all the excitement of the holiday, let's draw attention to the Saviour. Like John the Baptist, let's point others to the One who came into the world but was not recognised by it. (Jn 1 :6-10). May the greetings we speak, the cards we send, the presents we give be motivated by our love for Jesus. After all, He is the reason for the season.