/ Continuing a reflection on what this columnist considers the crisis of the major political economies of the world and the need for a reformation, US President Donald Trump has tossed a hand grenade into the generational old and seemingly insoluble Israeli-Palestinian conflict.His recognition of Jerusalem (without qualification) as the capital of Israel against the historical claim of the Palestinians to East Jerusalem as their own capital in a two-state solution has severely hampered the negotiating power of the Palestinians.Moreover, Trump 's decision to effectively hand the prize to Israel has removed the US as an objective mediator.One view coming out of Palestine and the Muslim world is to the effect that this has been the historical position of the US on the side of the Jews, who own and control large chunks of the American economy, and the recognition now fits into Trump 's ideology.Among the other consequences of the Trump action is a legitimization of the historical sense of displacement held by "Radical Islam", and its stated intention to disfigure and dismantle the existing dominant westernized world order.The alter-ego of the US President in Jerusalem, Benjamin Netanyahu, is now calling on Europe to trump and follow suit.For the moment, the European Union and other major governments in the industrial world have taken a position against the Trump decision.As long as that position holds, political deadlock accompanied by deep violence in the Middle East will add to the dysfunction of the international political system.Internally, the Arab peoples have not completed their "Spring" for liberation from sheikdom and tyrannical rule in the interest of a brutal family-centred monarchial class that has usurped the patrimony of the people.In addition to the questing in Europe for politically and economically viable bilateral and multilateral systems, several European states are faced with the overflow of millions of refugees from their former colonial outposts which they once "pillaged" (Pierre Jalee') for resources.The reaction by the European far right neo-Nazi and white supremacists groups to occupation of "their space" by non-whites has been fierce and creates yet another problem for the political economy of the world.The Asian/partly European juggernaut led by China and Russia under the dominant Xi and Putin regimes, aware of the vulnerability of the American/European combine, is in the process of spreading its economic and political influence abroad.The clear objective set out by President Xi is for China to control the world economy in this century.Its foreign policy thrust is to secure raw materials bases around the developing world, sell its goods and services in the industrial world from the advantageous position of low-cost production and an undervalued yuan and to secure platforms and client states in the developing world.In tow with the Chinese and Russians is the maddening Kim Jung Un using the shelter provided by the two eastern giants to achieve his ambitions; whatever they may be.For Russian leader Vladimir Putin, apart from his continuing quest for personal wealth, his is the desire to recreate a soviet-style bloc controlled from the centre by him (Russia).The US, Britain, France and others have charged Putin for meddling in their internal elections-if the allegations and ambitions of Putin weren't so serious for world politics, it would be laughable that these western governments which have for centuries controlled and distorted the internal politics of non-European countries, are now claiming innocence.Latin America and the Caribbean, India, the Asian Tigers, Africa and other states on the periphery of the major political economy have had struggles coping with the dominant trading and political systems.Groups of those countries experimented in the 1960s-1970s with the Non-Aligned Movement with a moderate measure of success-at least another way was perceived of-but internally, economic inequality and politically bullying remain the dominant mode.To be continued.