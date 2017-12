/ On Thursday Dwayne Bravo took five wickets in the Melbourne Renegades' opening Big Bash League (BBL) game, thereby becoming the first man ever to 400 wickets in T20 cricket.Yesterday, against the Brisbane Heat, he had to be content with two - both in the final over, when another slow ball almost yielded a hat-trick. But as the Heat attempted to salvage a working total, Bravo conceded just 12 across the 18th and 20th overs.He was simply too precise and too smart - again.The Melbourne Renegades have a dreadful record in the Big Bash, with just one semi-final appearance in six seasons. Yet they are the first team in the 2017-18 season to win two games, and, brimming with options with bat and ball, have the feel of a side well-primed to challenge for the title this year.They restricted the Heat to just 132 for eight wickets in 20 overs. Bravo had two for 47 from four overs. Jack Wildermuth led the bowling effort with three for 16 from a full spell and the veteran Brad Hogg also chipped in with two which cost 25 runs.One of Bravo's scalps was that of Alex Ross who was the Heat's top-scorer with 48 from 44 deliveries and was the only score of note during their innings.Melbourne's reply was anything but straight forward and they lost two wickets inside the Powerplay as Shadab Khan dazzled with a performance that saw him claim two wickets for just 17 runs from his quota of four overs.However Cameron White with 51 from 43 balls and Tom Cooper with 52 not out from 44 rescued the situation for Melbourne, taking them to 137 for three and sealing a seven-wicket win, their second victory in as many matches in this year's BBLCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi