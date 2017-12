/ CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - West Indies' bid for a series-levelling win over New Zealand was jettisoned by a career-best spell from left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult that handed his side a 204-run victory in the second One-day International on Friday at Hagley Oval.Windies were bowled out for 121 in 28 overs to suffer their heaviest ODI defeat to the New Zealanders, as Boult claimed seven for 34 from his allotted 10 overs to reach 100 ODI wickets.The result left the Caribbean side 0-2 in the three-match series, after the Black Caps also won the first ODI two days earlier at Cobham Oval by five wickets. The final ODI is on Boxing Day, also at Hagley Oval.West Indies gave another insipid performance in the field, as a record sixth-wicket partnership between local boys Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle, along with other solid contributions from the top-order, carried New Zealand to 325 for six off 50 overs.Nicholls hit a personal-best top score of 83 and Astle made 49, sharing 130 to establish a new mark for the sixth-wicket against the Windies. George Worker supported with 58, Ross Taylor made 57 and Colin Munro added 30.Still reeling from the late-innings flourish from Nicholls and Astle that rescued the New Zealanders from 186 for five after the 33rd over, West Indies endured a horrific start to their chase, when Boult removed Kyle Hope, fellow opener Evin Lewis and fellow left-hander Shimron Hetmyer cheaply to leave them wobbling on 21 for three inside the first six overs.Shai Hope stayed long enough with Jason Mohammed to carry the visitors past the 50-run mark before Boult had him caught behind for 23, as the Windies finished the first Power Play on 53 for four.The wickets of Mohammed and Rovman Powell for a first-ball duck to Lockie Ferguson in successive balls in the 16th over, and skipper Jason Holder to the same bowler in the 18th over snuffed out any chance of the tourists scripting a comeback story.West Indies lost their last three wickets - all to Boult - for 21 in the space of 40 deliveries, as the left-arm fast bowler enter the record books.SCOREBOARDNEW ZEALAND - 325/6 (50 Overs) G Worker c Powell b Beaton …………………………..58 C Munro c Mohammed b Cottrell ………………….30 N Broom c Holder b Cottrell …………………………….6 R Taylor c wkpr S Hope b Holder ……………………57 T Latham c wkpr S Hope b Holder …………………20 H Nicholls not out …………………………………………..83 T Astle b Cottrell ……………………………………………..49 D Bracewell not out ………………………………………….5 Extras (lb3, w14) ……………………………………………17 TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) …………………………….325 Did not bat: M Henry, L Ferguson, T Boult Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Munro, 6.5 overs); 2-66 (Broom, 10.4); 3-124 (Worker, 18.6); 4-169 (Latham, 30.1); 5-186 (Taylor, 32.6); 6-316 (Astle, 49.2) Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-62-3 (w2); Holder 10-0-52-2 (w1); Beaton 8-0-60-1 (w3); Gabriel 10-0-75-0 (w3); Nurse 10-0-45-0 (w4); Powell 2-0-28-0 (w1) WEST INDIES - 121 all out (28 Overs) E Lewis c Bracewell b Boult ……………………………10 K Hope b Boult …………………………………………………4 +S Hope c Latham b Boult …………………………….23 S Hetmyer c Worker b Boult …………………………….2 J Mohammed c and b Ferguson ……………………18 J Holder c Munro b Ferguson …………………………13 R Powell b Ferguson …………………………………………0 A Nurse c Worker b Boult ……………………………….27 S Cottrell c Latham b Boult ………………………………8 R Beaton not out …………………………………………….12 S Gabriel b Boult ………………………………………………0 Extras (lb1, w2, nb1) ……………………………………….4 TOTAL (all out, 28 overs) 1……………………………..21 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (K Hope, 1.6 overs); 2-15 (Lewis, 3.3); 3-21 (Hetmyer, 5.1); 4-52 (S Hope, 9.5); 5-70 (Mohammed, 15.3); 6-70 (Powell, 15.4); 7-86 (Holder, 17.6); 8-100 (Cottrell, 21.3); 9-121 (Nurse, 27.4) Bowling: Henry 7-0-36-0; Boult 10-3-34-7; Bracewell 5-0-19-0 (w2); Ferguson 4-0-17-3 (1nb); Astle 2-0-14-0 Result: New Zealand won by 204 runs Series: New Zealand lead three-match series 2-0 Player-of-the-Match: T Boult (New Zealand)Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi