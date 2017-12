/ I was disappointed to read that the Minister of Education, the Hon Anthony Garcia, sought to dismiss fights among boys in the nation's schools as being "a part of growing up" and "a means (of boys) establishing themselves". Because I know the gentleman to be reasonable, I trust that he would have relented making such comments by this time and apologise to the nation.His statements are particularly dangerous in this society with its increasing murder rate, and where violence and extortion plagued the school system over many years, despite recent efforts to control suspensions and ban mobile cameras. The minister should recognize that society is not locked in time, and we need to constantly strive to adopt more civilized behaviour in dealing with conflict.There are many negative aspects of traditional behaviour in T&T. Thankfully, some of these, such as using racial slurs and brutality under the guise of punishment, have largely declined. As a prominent educator, I am certain that Garcia is acquainted with appropriate developmental tasks which young people must successfully achieve in order to enjoy happiness and success in later life. In middle childhood children must be able to get along with others in a world that has expanded beyond the home. In adolescence they must learn to get along with friends of both sexes and rely on personal moral values to guide behaviour, not on primal instincts.Certainly in T&T, most exemplary citizens do not demand the right to bear arms or resort to fisticuffs at the mere perception of disrespect. I acknowledge that road rage, gang dominance and extortion still exist, but law-abiding citizens cry out for the Government, education and law-enforcement to bring an end to these fearsome occurrences. In some quarters, Mr Garcia can be accused of sabotaging the multitude of efforts by the agencies of the State to nurture a more peaceful society.Our leaders have a mandate to forge a more sophisticated and peaceful society. So far, we have been failing. What excuse can Mr Garcia offer for the increasing number of school-based fights in which the participants are all female? I call on the minister to make an unconditional apology to the nation for this lapse in judgement.David SubranCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi