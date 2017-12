/ The Police Federation is urging rank and file members of the force to disregard a text message being circulated claiming that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has increased the government's wage offer to the police.General Secretary of the Federation, Sergeant Cecil McCalla has described the message as "fake news" and called on members to ignore it.The Federation has written to the Prime Minister to intervene in the wage impasse between the Federation and the Ministry of Finance, this came after the organisation on Wednesday, rejected the government's six per cent offer over two years.Sergeant McCalla told RJR News that the Federation is still awaiting a response from the Prime Minister for a possible meeting.There are fears that rank and file members will take industrial action beginning today to register their displeasure with the government.A message sent to the cops this week urged them to stay off the job this weekend in the height of Christmas activities.However, the Federation has denied sending the message and National Security Robert Montague urged the police not to harm the country's national security by taking industrial action.Last week, m ore than 12,000 policemen and women stayed of the job in a mass sick-out.US embassy warningThe United States Embassy has issued an advisory to its citizens in Jamaica, to be cautious this weekend as they shop in Kingston.The embassy said it has received reports that due to the failure of the Federation and the Government to come to an agreement, there is a planned sick out for today.It warned that this may result in the shopping areas being exceptionally crowded and without adequate level of police presence.For this reason, it asked its citizens to conduct shopping during daylight hours and to use enhanced awareness if engaged in night activities on Christmas eve.Government responds to JCSAThe government has responsed to a threat by the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) that public sector employees could walk off the job in the new year over the delay in wage talks.The Association wants to be invited back to the negotiating table and had given the Ministry until yesterday to respond.JCSA President, Oneil Grant told RJR News that the Ministry made contact last evening and stated that it was unable to give a date before yesterday.Grant maintains that normality cannot be guaranteed in the public sector even though the Finance Ministry has now responded to the JCSA.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi