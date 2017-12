/ Heat guard Wayne Ellington appreciated every Christmas gift he got as a kid, but there’s one that stood out above all others."I loved those little toy race car tracks I would get," said Ellington, who is tied for 13th in the league in three-pointers made with 2.6 per game. "The little cars that would fly around the track, I would spend some good time with my Dad playing with it."Ellington, 30, is celebrating his first Christmas as a father this year by getting his nine-month old son, Wayne Ellington III, a few toys and by spending as much quality time with him as he can. For Ellington, his greatest pain has taught him the biggest gift in life is being able to spend special moments with those you love – like all the times he remembers talking basketball with his father.It’s why after games or long road trips, Ellington pays no attention to the clock when he gets home. Even if its middle of the night, he says, there’s always time to give his son some love.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi