A St Catherine man who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine valued at nearly $100 million has been fined $500,000 or six months in prison.37-year-old Michael Abrahams was also given a suspended sentence of nine months at hard labour for the offence of dealing in cocaine.The sentence, which was handed down in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday, has been suspended for three years.Abrahams pleaded guilty to both offences earlier this month.He was arrested at his home in Caribbean Estate during an operation conducted by members of the Police Narcotics Division.The police say during the operation approximately 70 kilograms of cocaine valued at just over $92 million was seized.Abrahams is to appear before the Home Circuit Court on January 12 next year for breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.