/ In a 31-team NHL, the Florida Panthers entered this weekend ranked 22nd in farm system, 27th in power rankings (by Hockey News), 28th in the overall standings and 29th in attendance.That's not a pretty picture, but here's a closer look at the state of the Panthers:Farm System: The big hopes are forwards such as 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett; 2016 second-round pick Adam Mascherin; 2014 second-round pick Jayce Hawryluk; and college star Henrik Borgstrom, who will likely turn pro this summer.Tippett, 18, is a pure goal-scorer with the highest ceiling, but Hawryluk, 21, isn't far behind. Mascherin, 19, makes up for lack of ideal height (5-9) with speed and skill. Borgstrom, 20, has great size at 6-3 and won a national title in his freshman year at Denver.