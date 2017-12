/ On a mid-February morning, dozens of FBI agents swarmed the Pembroke Pines home of Vanja Abreu with an arrest warrant for the clinical psychologist."They woke my children up at gunpoint," Abreu recalled, saying the agents mixed up her and her 18-year-old daughter. "Imagine my daughter with a gun to her head."The agents came to grab Abreu on a sole charge of conspiring with dozens of others to bilk hundreds of millions of dollars from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. Abreu, who oversaw quality assurance for the American Therapeutic chain of South Florida mental health clinics, was visiting relatives in the Dominican Republic when the raid went down.Nearly seven years later, Abreu is still living with the scars of that moment. She was convicted at a Miami federal trial in 2012 and sentenced to nine years. But after she spent 1,029 days in a Tallahassee federal prison, an appeals court freed her by throwing out the conviction, concluding that "there is no direct evidence that Dr. Abreu actually knew of or joined in the conspiracy."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi