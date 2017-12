/ Scores of rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force island-wide are on sickout.This, the second round of industrial action, follows the failure of the Government to improve its wage offer during negotiations this week.The Government's six per cent offer and public holiday compensation were rejected.Police personnel started calling in sick Friday night.It's understood that cadets have been placed on standby to fill the gaps.In Area Four, at least 66 rank and file members from the Motorised Patrol Division have called in sick.A large number of police men and women from the Mobile Reserve have also failed to report to work.Operations in Area Five which consists of St. Andrew North, St. Catherine South, St. Catherine North and St. Thomas are also being affected.Assistant Commissioner Norman Heywood head of Area Two headquarters, told RJR News that he has observed an unusually high number of police men and women calling in sick.He said this has been noticeable across two shifts over the last 12 hours.ACP Heywood said the divisions affected are St. Ann and Portland.He said the situation is being monitored and contingency measures are in place.The sickout comes during the busy Christmas period when the police are especially needed to keep law and order.An advisory from the United States Embassy on Friday warned its citizens in Jamaica to be cautious this weekend as they shop in Kingston. It warned of inadequate levels of police presence due to the breakdown in the wage negotiations.Scores of police men and women stayed off the job last week to protest the wage offer.False reportOn Friday the Police Federation was forced to publicly dispel rumours circulating via social media that the government had significantly increased its pay offer to members.The Federation urged rank and file members of the force to disregard a text message being circulated claiming that Prime Minister Andrew Holness had increased the amount being offered.Sergeant Cecil McCalla, General Secretary of the Federation, described the message as "fake news" and advised members to ignore it.The Federation has written to the Prime Minister to intervene in the wage impasse between the Federation and the Ministry of Finance. This came after the organization on Wednesday rejected the government's six per cent offer over two years.Sergeant McCalla told RJR News that the Federation is still awaiting a response from the Prime Minister for a possible meeting.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi