Tickets for Brightline, the new high-speed train between Miami and West Palm Beach, would have been a cool stocking-stuffer for the holidays this year.Unfortunately, you can't buy tickets yet, even though service is supposed to begin soon. The company still hasn't announced the price of the ride, or even the schedule of departures and arrivals.Festively painted trains have been seen zipping up and down the tracks in what is touted as a "simulated" service, meant to spark public excitement for the first short leg of the project, which is basically just Tri-Rail on steroids.The price of the tickets is important because that will determine how much money the Boondoggle Express will lose, and how fast it will lose it.