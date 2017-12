/ A major legal dispute is brewing between the National Security Ministry and O'Briens Car Sales and Rental.This as the Ministry has now called on the multi-million dollar Advance Payment Guarantee held by Mayberry Investments Limited on behalf of O'Briens Car Sales and Rental.The Advance Payment Guarantee in the amount of J$215.5 million paid over to O'Briens to deliver 200 pre-used vehicles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force…is now being recalled by the government - this was half of the upfront payment for the cars…In a release on Friday, the Ministry stated that it called for the advance payment because of the failure of the company to provide by a December 20 deadline, a detailed statement of account in respect of the advance payment that was made, so as to ensure full accounting for the money that was paid over to them.This request was made on December 14.The Ministry asserted that the contract states that if the funds are used for any other purpose than purchasing the vehicles, it would be a violation of the terms of the contract and this would give grounds for calling on the Advance Payment Guarantee.The funds are being held by Mayberry Investments, and the Ministry is expecting them to pay it over immediately.The Ministry of National Security also made it clear that it is still expecting to get the 66 vehicles now on the wharf.Thirty vehicles have been delivered so far.Earlier this month, the Ministry redeemed the Performance Security Bond in the sum of over $J 42-million following the company's failure to fulfill the terms of the contract to provide 200 pre-owned vehicles for the JCF.Obrien's Car Sales and Rental Limited was awarded the contract to provide the vehicles by the National Contracts Commission after a national public tender was issued in July 2016.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi