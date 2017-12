/ ​ The National Water Commission (NWC) says it plans to roll out a number of initiatives next year, some of which are aimed at delinquent customers.NWC Revenue and Recovery Manager for Kingston, St Andrew and St Thomas, Ferdinand Kennedy says the initiatives are still being discussed.However, he says some of the measures will seek to encourage delinquent customers to settle outstanding balances.In the meantime, the NWC is warning delinquent customers to avoid disconnection during the holiday season by making arrangement to settle their arrears.The utility company says it has aggressively stepped up its revenue recovery efforts and that seven persons from the Corporate Area were brought before the courts recently for balances totalling $1.3 million.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi