A Destin, Florida , man could not abide a monkey running off with his favorite Steelers cap — not even if the monkey had a head start and is more nimble than a grown man, and both man and monkey found themselves atop a rooftop in Bali, Indonesia.But that's the predicament Jeff "Swede" Swedenhjelm found himself in on Monday when he opted to chase the rascally monkey that snatched his cap. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers fan fell 33 feet to the ground in the pursuit and is now fighting for his life in a hospital on the Indonesian island.Villagers found Swedenhjelm, 40, who is known as "Swede" to his friends and family, and brought him to a hospital. Doctors there determined he had severe damage to his spinal cord and is currently paralyzed from the chest down.The height that Swede fell from, about 10 meters, is the same as a regulation-sized 10-meter platform, such as the one on the University of Miami pool deck that divers such as Greg Louganis once trained on to prepare for the Olympics.